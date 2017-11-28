Jeep Compass to arrive in UK showrooms in February 2018

The new Jeep Compass will arrive in UK showrooms in February 2018, with pricing and specifications now revealed.

Already on sale in the United States, the American manufacturer’s compact SUV will cost from £22,995 when it arrives on British shores next year.

Three trim levels will initially be on offer for the Compass — Sport, Longitude and Limited, with a range-topping Trailhawk version arriving in the summer.

Ready to find your true north? Coming soon… the All-New Jeep Compass. pic.twitter.com/7omnBIZGS6 — Jeep UK (@Jeep_UK) November 8, 2017

Standard equipment on the compact SUV includes 16-inch alloy wheels, LED tail lights, a leather steering wheel with audio controls, air conditioning and cruise control.

The initial top-of-the-range Limited models get 18-inch alloy wheels, silver roof rails, privacy glass, leather electric and heated seats, a heated steering wheel, parking assist and a reverse parking camera, as well as an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Prices for Limited models begin at £27,995

Five engine options and two gearbox options will be on offer for the Compass — three diesels and two petrol motors with either a six-speed manual or nine-speed automatic, depending on the choice of engine.

(Jeep)

Advertising

Covering the petrol range is a 1.4-litre unit, available in two states of tune. Full figures have not been revealed, but the base unit produces 130bhp and 230Nm of torque while the more powerful version outputs 168bhp and 250Nm of torque.

As for diesel choices, a 1.6-litre engine and two 2.0-litre units are available. The 1.6-litre develops 118bhp and 320Nm of torque, while the 2.0-litre can be had with either 138bhp and 350Nm of torque or with a range-topping 168bhp option — the torque figure for which has yet to be revealed.

The Jeep Compass is not yet available to order in the UK, but with February 2018 not too far away, expect books to open soon.