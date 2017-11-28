Here's how to foil keyless entry thieves, say experts

Vehicle security experts have outlined ways to protect yourself from keyless car theft after police released CCTV footage showing how easy it was for criminals.

Contacting your dealer for more information, storing the key away from exterior walls and considering aftermarket anti-theft devices are among the recommendations.

Thatcham Research, an organisation set up by the car insurance industry to improve safety and security standards, says that footage released recently by West Midlands Police shows criminals only need to get close to your keys to steal your car – even if they’re hidden inside the home.

So-called keyless entry allows motorists to unlock and start their vehicle without pressing a button. The fob emits a signal that is recognised by the vehicle, and criminals simply need to get close enough to the key to use an amplifier and trick the car into thinking the key is nearby.

Thatcham recommends contacting your dealer to find out if there are any software updates that can protect you from thefts or whether it’s possible to turn the fob off when not in use.

It also recommends that you keep the key away from exterior walls and entry points so that amplifiers can’t reach it, as well as contacting the police immediately if you spot suspicious behaviour in your neighbourhood.

Huge response to our relay crime video. If you've seen it around social media, here's the story behind the video and some advice for drivers.https://t.co/kHiwPTcR6A pic.twitter.com/hfUC9jIMHS — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) November 28, 2017

Finally, aftermarket security devices such as Thatcham-approved steering wheel locks and trackers can prove an excellent deterrent to thieves.

Richard Billyeald, chief technical officer at Thatcham Research, said: “Keyless entry systems on cars offer convenience to drivers, but can in some situations be exploited by criminals. Concerned drivers should contact their dealer for information and guidance, and follow our simple security steps.

“We are working closely with the police and vehicle manufacturers to address this vulnerability, continuing our approach that has driven vehicle crime down 80 per cent from its peak in 1992.”