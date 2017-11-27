Vehicle vandalism up 10 per cent in three years

England and Wales have witnessed a 10 per cent increase in the number of vehicles vandalised in the last three years, new figures reveal.

RAC Insurance sent freedom of information requests to 40 police forces across both countries, finding that 210,418 vehicles were deliberately vandalised in 2016, compared with 191,180 in 2013.

This represents a 10 per cent increase, with damages including scratches, slashed tyres, smashed wing mirrors and broken mirrors.

The Greater Manchester Police area saw the largest rise in vandalism cases, increasing from 10,670 incidents in 2013 to 14,588 last year – a 37 per cent increase.

The area also experienced the greatest number of vehicle vandalism offences outside of London. The Metropolitan Police force area recorded 26,064 cases in 2016, accounting for 12 per cent of all cases across the country.

West Yorkshire, West Midlands and Thames Valley rounded out the top five worst areas for vandalism.

#Police #data shows 10% rise in vehicle vandalism in England and Wales in three years https://t.co/P4e8JVuDGs pic.twitter.com/RvWAxUyAsO — RAC Press Team (@RACPress) November 25, 2017

RAC Insurance director Mark Godfrey said: “Vandalism is one of the most frustrating and annoying crimes. Just a moment of selfish intentional criminal damage causes vehicle owners no end of grief.

Advertising

“Not only do many motorists who experience this have to go through the insurance claims process and the time-consuming and inconvenient experience of getting the vehicle repaired, they will also suffer an inevitable premium rise and then have to declare the claim for three years whenever they apply for a new policy.”

Godfrey also offered motorists a few precautionary steps to reduce the chance of their vehicle being vandalised.

“During the day try to park in well-used areas and at night go for well-lit streets away from pubs and clubs if at all possible, and if you have access to a garage, use it,” he said.

“Should you be unlucky enough to have your vehicle vandalised take pictures of it, report it to the police and get a crime reference number as this will help with any subsequent insurance claim.”