Jaguar reveals high-spec Black Edition models

Jaguar has revealed five new Black Edition models that offer high specification at a discounted price.

Available on the F-Pace R-Sport and S, XE, XF and XF Sportbrake, the package comes with savings of up to £2,675 thanks to a discount of 50 per cent compared with specifying the options separately.

Each model has a ‘black pack’, which adds a gloss black grille and side vents, plus privacy glass, and parking sensors with a reversing camera. All boast metallic paint available in black, grey, white, blue and red.

Available on R-Sport-trimmed versions of the XE, Jaguar’s entry-level saloon, buyers also get 19-inch gloss black alloy wheels. The cost is £1,910 on top of the standard car, taking the total price to £32,995.

Jaguar says the best savings are to be had on the F-Pace S Black Edition, where the 50 per cent discount on Black Edition extras sees buyers receive a saving of £2,675. Extra kit includes 22-inch alloy wheels and a fixed panoramic roof.

Black Edition models are available to order now and will continue to be on sale into 2018.

Jaguar is not offering the special edition trim on its new E-Pace. The mid-sized SUV is expected to be a high volume seller for the British brand, and has only just gone on sale.

It starts from £28,500, and is the first Jaguar to solely offer the brand’s new range of Ingenium engines.