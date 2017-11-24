Tesla Semi prices to begin from around £112,000 in the United States

US pricing for the newly announced Tesla Semi will begin from around £112,000, the firm has revealed.

The American electric vehicle specialists will be offering the all-battery-powered HGV from $150,000 (circa £112k) in the United States for the base vehicle, which it says will be capable of covering 300 miles on a single charge.

A range-topping 500-mile-capable version will also be available, and will cost from $180,000 (circa £135k). To reserve either version, customers will have to place a deposit of $20,000 (circa £15k), despite company founder Elon Musk originally stating it would be $5,000 (circa $3,800).

A limited amount of ‘Founders Series’ models will be available in the run-up to the launch of the Semi, costing $200,000 (circa £150k) — which needs to be paid in full up front. Details of what separates the ‘Founder Series’ models from the rest of the range have not yet been announced.

UK pricing has yet to be confirmed, with production of the Tesla Semi set to begin in 2019.

Full performances figures for the Semi are still to be revealed, but Tesla has claimed a 0-60mph time of five seconds without a trailer, and 20 seconds with a 36,000kg load.

The Silicon Valley-based company also claims that customers will save more than $200,000 (circa £150k) in fuel costs over a million miles.