New Sport model added to Lexus RX450h line-up
Latest addition to hybrid crossover line-up brings an aggressive-looking option in the middle of the range
Lexus is set to bring another dynamic option to its RX450h line-up, with the new Sport model.
The trim level, which is coming in 2018, will give the luxury hybrid crossover an aggressive-looking option in the middle of the range.
New additions to the RX450h Sport’s front design include a blacked-out front grille with a chrome surround and black-surrounded fog lights — as well as auto-folding wing mirrors that also come with new, black surrounds. Ten-spoke, 20-inch black alloy wheels come as standard.
At the rear of the car, there’s a new black diffuser, which Lexus says “creates a strong contrast with the bodywork colour while also expressing the RX’s status as a spacious SUV”.
The RX450h Sport will be based on the car’s current Luxury grade, meaning standard equipment includes leather upholstery, a 12.3-inch infotainment system and a Pioneer audio system.
Only one engine is currently on offer in the entire RX450h range, including for the upcoming Sport. It’s a 3.5-litre petrol V6 unit coupled to an electric motor, developing a total of 309bhp, taking the crossover from 0-60mph in 7.5 seconds and up to a top speed of 124mph.
Fuel economy is a claimed 53.3mpg, with CO2 emissions of 127g/km.
Pricing and full specifications for the RX450h Sport will be revealed in the first quarter of 2018, when the model is due to go on sale.
