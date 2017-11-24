Motorists fined nearly £5.5 million for phone use since March

Motorists in the UK have been fined nearly £5.5 million for illegal mobile phone use behind the wheel since March, new research has uncovered.

Figures obtained via Freedom of Information requests by motoring publication Carbuyer revealed that between March and September 2017, police across the UK dished out fines to 27,614 motorists caught in the act of using their phone while driving.

Police have dished out £5.5m in mobile-phone fines to drivers since penalties increased in March: https://t.co/ufiFjUWg2b pic.twitter.com/o7jvP5vLh3 — Carbuyer (@CarbuyerUK) November 22, 2017

Law changes in March this year mean punishment for mobile phone-related offences comes in the form of a £200 fine and six points on a driver’s licence — as opposed to the previous £100 fine and three points.

As a result of the new penalties, police forces across Britain will have earned a total of almost £5.5 million in fines.

Comfortably the most prolific force for catching users of mobile phones behind the wheel were the Metropolitan Police, with 8,103 motorists pulled over between March and September. Following them were Police Scotland with 2,220 caught, and in third Thames Valley Police, who racked up 1,591 offenders.

Use your phone while driving and you now get 6 points. Caught within 2 years of passing your test and you'll lose your licence. https://t.co/E7LOsTOqpP — Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency (@DVSAgovuk) March 1, 2017

The harsher penalties do appear to have had an effect on reducing mobile phone-related driving offences, though. March to September in 2016 saw 47,923 offenders caught — almost 20,000 fewer than the same period in 2017.

Despite this new evidence, police forces have yet to conclude that the harsher punishments have curbed mobile use behind the wheel.

A spokesperson for the National Police Chiefs’ Council said: “It’s too early to tell conclusively whether recent campaigns, higher penalty fines and targeted operations have reduced the number of people using mobiles while driving, but we are working closely with partners to evaluate this.”