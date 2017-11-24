Infiniti gives a first look at its new QX50

Car maker Infiniti has revealed its new QX50 ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show, where it will be on display.

The unveiling of the production mid-size SUV follows the QX50 Concept, revealed earlier this year at the Detroit Auto Show, with little change to the design.

It retains the Japanese manufacturer’s core ‘Powerful Elegance’ design language, meaning angular styling with a large grille up front.

The QX50 also brings along new technology in the form of its VC-Turbo engine — the first production variable compression ratio motor.

This means it can self-adjust its compression ratio depending on how the user is driving, with a lower compression for performance driving to maximise power, while a higher compression can allow for greater efficiency.

The 2.0-litre, petrol-powered unit develops 264bhp and 380Nm of torque and is paired to a CVT transmission. In all-wheel drive variants of the SUV, this means 0-60mph in 6.3 seconds and a top speed of 143mph.

Although fuel and emissions figures haven’t been confirmed, Infinti says it will be around 35 per cent more efficient than the outgoing V6 QX50.

The new car also features ProPilot technology, which can assist with braking, accelerating and single-lane carriageway driving.

Pricing and availability is yet to be confirmed for the Infiniti QX50, with that information likely to follow its premiere at the Los Angeles Auto Show on December 1.

Christian Meunier, Infiniti’s global division vice president, said: “The QX50 is the most important vehicle we have ever launched, and it embodies everything the brand stands for: beautiful design, advanced technology and empowering performance. As a premium, mid-size SUV, it’s the right vehicle at the right time in one of the world’s fastest growing segments.”