McLaren lifts the lid on 720S GT3 racer

McLaren has previewed its latest GT3 race car, which is set to make the grid in 2019.

Based on the 720S supercar, the 720S GT3 will take the performance machine and adapt it to GT3 racing regulations.

Two sketches of the upcoming track vehicle have been released, which is set to begin testing during 2018 before being made available to buy the following year.

At the heart of the GT3 racer will be McLaren’s 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine that currently features in the road car — but tuned to meet motorsport demands and GT3 regulations, although full performance figures have not been revealed.

Announcing the #McLaren 720S GT3 set for development in 2018 for launch with customer teams in 2019 pic.twitter.com/GjFhEJAq2n — McLaren Automotive (@McLarenAuto) November 21, 2017

Power from the motor will be sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed sequential gearbox.

Not only has the engine been modified for racing, so has the bodywork. Formed from both composite and lightweight carbon fibre, the 720S GT3 gets a wider bodykit, a re-sculpted front bumper with canards, a rear diffuser to channel airflow and an eye-catching rear wing — all in the pursuit of downforce.

Alongside the announcement of the new racer, the Woking-based supercar manufacturer also announced that 10 existing retailers in its dealer network will specialise in selling customer race cars, including the 720S GT3 and 570S GT4.

Britain’s specialist dealer has been named as McLaren Glasgow, while Europe will be represented its Zurich showroom in Switzerland.

North American dealers include Dallas, Newport Beach, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Scottsdale and Toronto, while Asia and South Pacific will have two options: Melbourne in Australia and Auckland in New Zealand — the home nation of the company’s founder, Bruce McLaren.

Mike Flewitt, McLaren Automotive CEO, said: “McLaren is built on racing and providing our growing family of customers with unique and exhilarating driving experiences. It therefore makes sense for us to unveil a dedicated, widened motorsport programme designed to support and enable more of our customers to focus on enjoying the thrill of pushing our cars on the track.

“The 720S GT3 will provide a stunning race-going addition to our Super Series product family, and drivers will now be able to hone their skills under expert guidance backed up by our technicians at the circuit and our motorsport retailers away from it.”