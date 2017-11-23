Lamborghini Urus accidentally revealed in ‘driving modes’ teaser

Lamborghini has accidentally revealed its upcoming Urus SUV in a trailer ahead of its official unveiling in December.

The video, originally posted by Lamborghini’s YouTube channel, shows the appearance of the Italian SUV on its infotainment display.

For fans of the original Urus concept revealed in 2012, things look good. The production car is set to retain a similar design language to the concept, with a swept-back roofline and an aggressive front fascia.

Additions to the design seen in this small picture appear to include re-profiled headlights and some fresh design elements on the front grille.

The clip revealing the snapshot of the car was part of a series by the Italian supercar manufacturer, showcasing the upcoming car’s various driving modes.

The footage that originally revealed the production car, now re-uploaded and edited to omit it, centres on the ‘Corsa’ track-focused mode, following earlier videos showcasing various all-terrain modes.

Perhaps one of the most-anticipated cars of 2017, the Lamborghini Urus will be revealed officially on December 4.

Speaking about the Urus earlier this year, Federico Foschini, commercial director at Lamborghini, said: “The Urus will be a luxury product in another segment, and we will be emphasising how particular and how precious its content will be.

“The big challenge for us will be that in selling this car we will have a lot of customers who are not really fans of super sports cars. So, we need to match the fact that it will be more of a daily-use product, but one with a certain level of luxury — and a very important product forever for the customer.”