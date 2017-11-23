Exports drive UK car production rise but domestic demand falls again

UK car production increased by 3.5 per cent in October, but demand at home fell once again.

Figures released by industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) revealed that 157,056 new cars were produced last month, compared with 151,795 in October 2016.

Increased exports were the driving factor behind this growth, rising by five per cent. Of all cars produced in Britain in October, 82.1 per cent were shipped overseas.

Domestic demand, meanwhile, fell by 2.9 per cent – making October the ninth consecutive month of decline in 2017.

Lower business and consumer confidence, as well as confusion surrounding government policy towards diesel cars, was blamed for UK orders falling from 29,030 units in October 2016, compared with 28,178 units last month.

Year-to-date production figures were also down compared with 2016, with total production falling by 1.6 per cent, while domestic and foreign demand fell by 6.8 per cent and 0.1 per cent respectively.

SMMT CEO Mike Hawes said: “It’s encouraging to see positive growth in exports this month and a slight increase in overall output.

“Production for British consumers, however, has continued to fall, as domestic demand for new cars decreased for the ninth month this year amid continued uncertainty over both Brexit and the government’s air quality plans.”

Alex Buttle, director of car buying comparison website Motorway.co.uk, added: “The car industry has had a torrid time over the past few months, so it will be a relief to finally have some good news to share.

“Unfortunately, positive export sales are rather overshadowed by domestic sales falling again. The challenge for the car industry will be how it reverses this trend.

“Domestic sales have been hit by a combination of faltering consumer confidence, a squeeze on household finances and Brexit fears.”

An independent production forecast from AutoAnalysis has also predicted that UK output for 2017 will hit 1.7m, as opposed to the SMMT’s expectations of around 1.8m. Declining domestic demand is partly responsible for the revised forecast.

Hawes added: “The latest independent UK forecast report is worrying news for the sector, predicting annual output which is, at best, static compared with last year.

“The industry needs stability and a clear roadmap for Brexit if we are to encourage investment and arrest the decline in both the market and business confidence.”