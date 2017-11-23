Aston Martin profits at a record high

Aston Martin has posted record nine-month financial results for the period ending September 30.

The British sports car maker recorded an 84 per cent increase on revenues compared with the same period last year, rising to £567m.

Significant demand for the new DB11 as well as the limited-run Vanquish Zagato has also helped Aston Martin generate pre-tax profits of £22m – a reversal of losses of £124m last year.

Company CEO and president Andy Palmer said: “Our strong financial performance and continued profitability reflects the growing appeal of our high-performance sports cars, with the new DB11 Volante and a new Vantage expected to stimulate further demand in the coming year.

“Our ‘Second Century’ transformation program continues to gain momentum, paving the way for an expanded global presence.”

From January to September, Aston Martin witnessed wholesale unit sales increase 65 per cent to 3,330. The average selling price also increased to £150,000, owing in part to a higher uptake of optional extras by customers. The limited-run Vanquish Zagato has also now sold out.

During the first nine months of 2017, the manufacturer generated cash from operating activities of £150.3m, and ended the period with £72m of cash.

Mark Wilson, executive vice-president and chief financial officer, said: “I am pleased to report that our performance has exceeded budget for 11 successive quarters and that revenue for the latest 12-month period continues to grow to record levels.”