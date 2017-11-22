More tax on new diesel cars announced in Budget

The first-year cost of vehicle excise duty for new diesel vehicles will increase by one band from April 2018, chancellor of the exchequer Philip Hammond has announced.

In his Budget statement, Hammond said: “From April 2018, the first-year VED rate for diesel cars that don’t meet the latest standards will go up by one band and the existing diesel supplement on company car tax will increase by one percentage point.”

Putting the onus on manufacturers to bring low-emission technology to market quickly, he added: “Drivers buying a new car will be able to avoid this charge as soon as manufacturers bring forward the next-generation cleaner diesels that we all want to see.”

That means diesel cars with CO2 emissions between 91 and 100g/km will cost £140 for the first year of road tax, up from £120, while those emitting between 131 and 150g/km will cost £500, a massive hike from £200.

The extra road tax only applies to cars, meaning that van owners will not be hit by the extra costs, which will fund a new £220 million clean air fund “to provide support for the implementation of local air quality improvements”.

The move to encourage drivers out of diesels into less-polluting vehicles was supported by the announcement of £400 million-worth of electric car charging infrastructure investment and £40m for charging research and development. There is also a further £100m available for the plug-in car grant, which gives motorists up to £4,500 off the purchase of all-electric and plug-in cars.

David Martell, chief executive of Chargemaster, said: “The package of support announced by the chancellor in the Budget is good news for the electric vehicle sector.

“The £400m announced to support EV charging infrastructure is good news for charge point suppliers and operators such as Chargemaster, and we hope that some of this funding will be directed towards preparing network connections and reinforcing the electricity grid where required.”