Half of all motorists ‘don’t think driverless cars will be common in the next 20 years’
Research suggests motorists are not convinced by autonomous technology, despite increasing efforts to test driverless cars
Half of British motorists believe driverless cars won’t become the norm for at least 20 years, according to a new study.
The survey, which saw 2,000 drivers interviewed, also revealed that 25 per cent of people thought autonomous cars would never be fully integrated, while 34 per cent claimed they did not trust the technology.
This comes as more and more manufacturers are ramping up efforts to test driverless vehicles. Just last week, Jaguar Land Rover announced it was to take part in the UK’s first on-road tests for autonomous vehicles.
The study, which was conducted by independent car buying site Carwow, found that issues surrounding insurance and liability in the event of a collision was a concern for 57 per cent of respondents.
During its first reading in the House of Commons last month, the new Automated and Electric Vehicles Bill shed some light on who would be at fault in the event of an incident involving an automated car.
According to the Bill, motorists who failed to keep their car’s software up to date or installed prohibited software would be liable for any damages in the event of an accident.
The Carwow study also revealed that another significant barrier to adoption of autonomous vehicles was the fact that Brits enjoyed driving – with 36 per cent of people saying they wouldn’t want to hand over control for this reason.
Rob Abrahams, head of new market development at Carwow, says: “Drivers feel so attached to their cars that they’re not ready to take their hands off the steering wheel or feet off the pedals just yet.
“Like so much new technology, automated vehicles promise to make our lives easier but this has to be balanced with the views of the public.
“Trust in such a massive change to day-to-day society has to be phased in gradually so that people can get used to it. The tech is exciting, its possibilities limitless, but the sheer joy of driving is something fundamental and impossible to replace.”
