Half of all motorists ‘don’t think driverless cars will be common in the next 20 years’

Half of British motorists believe driverless cars won’t become the norm for at least 20 years, according to a new study.

The survey, which saw 2,000 drivers interviewed, also revealed that 25 per cent of people thought autonomous cars would never be fully integrated, while 34 per cent claimed they did not trust the technology.

I am fed up with the way we are all being frogmarched towards driverless cars. What I really want is carless cities. — Owen Barder (@owenbarder) November 19, 2017

This comes as more and more manufacturers are ramping up efforts to test driverless vehicles. Just last week, Jaguar Land Rover announced it was to take part in the UK’s first on-road tests for autonomous vehicles.

The study, which was conducted by independent car buying site Carwow, found that issues surrounding insurance and liability in the event of a collision was a concern for 57 per cent of respondents.

During its first reading in the House of Commons last month, the new Automated and Electric Vehicles Bill shed some light on who would be at fault in the event of an incident involving an automated car.

I doubt we'll ever see driverless cars. First couple of deaths will kill the industry and make insurance impossible. People don't want their lives in the hands of a computer. — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) November 20, 2017

According to the Bill, motorists who failed to keep their car’s software up to date or installed prohibited software would be liable for any damages in the event of an accident.

Advertising

The Carwow study also revealed that another significant barrier to adoption of autonomous vehicles was the fact that Brits enjoyed driving – with 36 per cent of people saying they wouldn’t want to hand over control for this reason.

Rob Abrahams, head of new market development at Carwow, says: “Drivers feel so attached to their cars that they’re not ready to take their hands off the steering wheel or feet off the pedals just yet.

"Driverless cars won't be safe" is a weird argument when we literally let humans kill 1,700 people and injure 180,000 others in the UK every year with cars — Martin Belam (@MartinBelam) November 20, 2017

“Like so much new technology, automated vehicles promise to make our lives easier but this has to be balanced with the views of the public.

“Trust in such a massive change to day-to-day society has to be phased in gradually so that people can get used to it. The tech is exciting, its possibilities limitless, but the sheer joy of driving is something fundamental and impossible to replace.”