Aston Martin reveals new Vantage GTE racer

Aston Martin has pulled the wraps off its new Vantage GTE race car, designed to take part in endurance racing series around the globe.

The new model forms the basis of Aston Martin Racing’s 2018 World Endurance Championship challenger, and will take over from the Le Mans-winning V8 Vantage GTE.

Designed to meet the FIA’s GTE class regulations, the new racer has been built in-house at the team’s headquarters in Banbury.

Based on the new Vantage road car, the GTE features an extensively reworked powertrain, chassis and aerodynamics, and more than 8,000 miles of testing have already been completed. This included a 30-hour run at the Navarra circuit in Spain.

Power comes from a redeveloped Mercedes-AMG turbocharged V8 engine, which can produce in excess of 536bhp and 700Nm of torque depending on boost.

Aston Martin Racing has retained its successful driver line-up, which includes this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours GTE Pro class winners Darren Turner and Jonny Adam, while 2016 WEC GTE Pro world champions Nicki Thiim and Maro Sorensen also remain.

David King, president of Aston Martin Racing, said: “Motorsport is fundamental to the DNA of Aston Martin and our commitment to the FIA World Endurance Championship is stronger than ever.

“This is a golden era for GT racing and today’s launch of the new Vantage GTE will ensure that Aston Martin Racing remains at the forefront of the world’s greatest endurance series.

“The team has enjoyed incredible success over recent years with the outgoing V8 Vantage GTE and while this will hold fond memories for me, I can’t wait to see the new car race in anger at Spa next year and continue to write motorsport history.”