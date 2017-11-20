Six in 10 motorists admit they’re willing to break speed limits

A majority of drivers admit they’re willing to break speed limits despite harsher penalties introduced earlier this year.

New research by finance broker CarFinance 247 has revealed six in 10 motorists are willing to go over legal speed limits even if it means paying the new, higher fines.

Laws introduced earlier this year mean magistrates can now start speeding fines at 150 per cent of an offender’s weekly income, rather than the previous 100 per cent.

Changes to speeding fines 24/4: https://t.co/Hk6JWLDw6a. Higher fine bracket for most serious cases but max fines stay same. — Sentencing Council (@SentencingCCL) April 20, 2017

The survey of 2,002 drivers also found that on average, limits are broken knowingly at least three times per day.

These stats are reflected in a high rate of speed-related offences, with 69 per cent saying they’ve been caught since passing their test — while fines averaged £307 each in the past 12 months.

Road signs appear to have had little effect on curbing these habits. The survey also included a mock test of road signs, which revealed 55 per cent of drivers did not know the meaning of the end of a 20-zone sign, while 60 per cent failed to answer correctly when presented with an end of minimum speed limit sign.

Advertising

When asked what they thought were as legitimate reasons for speeding, 47 per cent of motorists said rushing to A&E was valid, while 36 per cent saw a passenger in labour as an excuse to break limits.

Louis Rix, director of CarFinance 247, said: “Despite good intentions from the government in increasing speeding penalties, it seems the prospect of a fine isn’t a strong enough deterrent for drivers. In fact, many seem to be justifying the fine as ‘payment’, giving drivers a pass to speed and break the law.

“This, coupled with the fact that a significant number of drivers are unable to identify basic speed-related traffic signs, is contributing to a more potentially unsafe driving environment.

“We urge drivers to refresh their knowledge of common traffic signs and ‘speed down’ – obeying the rules of the road keeps us all safer in the long run.”