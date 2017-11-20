Honda CB1000R and Africa Twin Adventure Sports bikes make UK debut

Two new Honda motorbikes are making their UK debuts this week at the Motorcycle Live show in Birmingham.

The café racer-inspired CB1000R and Africa Twin Adventure Sports models were unveiled at the Milan Motorcycle Show earlier this month, and have been shipped to the UK for display on Honda’s show stand.

(Honda)

The Japanese car and motorcycle manufacturer has given its legendary off-road-focused Africa Twin model a makeover so that it’s even better-suited to being ridden away from tarmac.

The 1.0-litre-engined bike gets longer travel suspension, a higher riding position, more ground clearance and better protection for mechanical parts. Upgrades recently fitted to the standard model are also carried over here, such as throttle by wire engine management with four driving modes, selectable torque control, and a revised design for the intakes and exhaust.

Day two @motorcyclelive has been incredible, and we can’t believe it’s over already! Here’s some of the highlights. See you tomorrow. Register your interest in the 2018 bikes here: https://t.co/LVqxlaUiKd #HondaBikes @Popbangcolour @StriderBikeUK pic.twitter.com/yzkvgOdifY — Honda UK Motorcycles (@HondaUKBikes) November 19, 2017

Meanwhile, the CB1000R sports a completely new look as well as getting a 20bhp power hike to 145bhp and a 12 per cent reduction in weight – the result is a power-to-weight ratio that’s 20 per cent better than before, says Honda.

Alongside the two new reveals, Honda is also displaying the entry-level, retro-styled CB125R as well as the recently updated GL1800 Gold Wing – an iconic long-distance cruising bike.

Two concept bikes will also be on show, including the diminutive Monkey 125 and a modern take on the classic Super Cub 125.

Motorcycle Live is runs until November 26 at the NEC.