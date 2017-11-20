Car manufacturers say hydrogen could power 10 to 15 million cars by 2030

Car manufacturers have claimed that hydrogen could power between 10 to 15 million cars by 2030.

The Hydrogen Council, a group of companies that includes car makers Toyota, Hyundai and BMW, made the claim in at United Nations’ COP 23 climate conference

If this vision is to be realised, it expects one in 12 cars in California, Germany, Japan and South Korea to be hydrogen-fuelled by 2030 — with the rest of the world then following suit.

Further growth of hydrogen vehicle numbers beyond 2030 is anticipated, with more than 400 million cars, 15 to 20 million trucks and around five million buses expected to be using the alternative fuel by 2050.

It also expects hydrogen to contribute 20 per cent of emission reduction targets by 2050 as well, equalling a six gigaton decrease of CO2.

Takeshi Uchiyamada, chairman of Toyota Motor Corporation and co-chairman of the Hydrogen Council, said: “Hydrogen is an indispensable resource to achieve this transition because it can be used to store and transport wind, solar and other renewable electricity to power transportation and many other things.

“The Hydrogen Council has identified seven roles for hydrogen, which is why we are encouraging governments and investors to give it a prominent role in their energy plans.

“The sooner we get the hydrogen economy going, the better, and we are all committed to making this a reality.”