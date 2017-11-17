Volvo V90 and S90 range receives new engine

A new engine has been introduced to two of Volvo’s ranges.

The V90 and S90 are now both available with the new ‘T4’ petrol engine, which is mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox as standard.

The four-cylinder, Euro VI compliant unit produces 187bhp and 300Nm of torque, while returning a combined 42.2mpg in the S90 and 40.9mpg in the V90 — although full performance figures and emissions have yet to be disclosed.

(Volvo)

Volvo has introduced the T4 engine, which also sees action in the S60 and V60 ranges, in an effort to attract more business drivers to the larger saloon and estate.

The new motor is available across most of the V90 and S90’s trim levels, from the base Momentum up the higher-end Inscription models, which includes the Swedish manufacturer’s Sensus infotainment system on a nine-inch touchscreen, satellite navigation and automatic emergency braking.

Getting you where you need to be. In style. #S90 https://t.co/3k7Es6v3Hi — Volvo Car UK (@VolvoCarUK) October 19, 2017

Steve Beattie, head of business sales for Volvo Cars UK, said: “Petrol is becoming an increasingly popular choice with motorists, including business users. It’s imperative we offer the range of engines that our customers demand, and we expect strong interest in the S90 and V90 T4.”

Available to order now, the S90 T4 costs from £34,500 while the V90 T4 starts at £36,500.