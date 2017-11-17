Tesla reveals all-electric, 500-mile Semi truck

Tesla has pulled the covers off its new electric lorry, which boasts a claimed 500-mile range when fully loaded.

Called the Semi, the new truck can complete the sprint from 0-60 in just five seconds without a trailer. The same feat would take a comparable diesel lorry 15 seconds. With a 36,000kg load, the Tesla will accelerate from a standstill to 60mph in 20 seconds, as opposed to one minute by a conventional truck.

The American manufacturer also claims that the Semi’s regenerative braking recovers 98 per cent of kinetic energy to the brakes, giving the electric truck “a basically infinite brake life”.

The carbon-fibre cab features a central driving position – just like a McLaren F1 – with two large screens either side of the steering wheel providing the driver with easy access to navigation, electronic data logging and blind-spot monitoring.

More aerodynamic than a Bugatti Chiron

Tesla’s new Megacharger high-speed DC charging is also claimed to be able top up the Semi’s range by 400 miles in 30 minutes. Megachargers could be installed at origin or destination points, as well as along routes with heavy traffic.

The truck’s battery has been “designed to support repeated charging cycles for over a million miles”. Fewer moving parts than a regular lorry will also help keep maintenance costs down.

It can transform into a robot, fight aliens and make one hell of a latte

A suite of safety technology also features on the Semi. This includes a reinforced battery, and a windshield made of “impact resistant glass”. Tesla CEO Elon Musk reportedly quipped that the glass would “survive a nuclear explosion, or you get a full refund”.

A range of onboard sensors also help to prevent the chance of jackknifing, while cameras help with object detection and reduce blind spots.

View from the cockpit

Semi-autonomous driving capabilities are provided through the latest Enhanced Autopilot suite, which can keep the truck in lane and also deploy its brakes.

No word on pricing has been given, although Tesla claims Semi owners can expect to gain US$200,000 (circa £151,000) in savings on fuel costs over one million miles.

Reservations can be made for US$5,000 (circa £3,800) per truck. Production is scheduled for 2019.