First autonomous cars on the road as Jaguar Land Rover steps up testing

Jaguar Land Rover is set to take part in the UK’s first on-road tests for autonomous vehicles, exploring how cars will “talk” to one another and roadside infrastructure.

The test comes as part of the £20 million UK Autodrive project, and will also look into how future connected and autonomous vehicles will be able to replicate human behaviour and reactions while driving.

The British manufacturer will conduct the tests in its home city of Coventry, and has said its goal is to make the self-driving car “viable in the widest range of real-life, on- and off-road driving environments and weather”.

We have started the UK’s first public trials of #connected and #selfdriving cars. This is an exciting step closer to future technologies which will reduce congestion and most importantly, improve safety. #Coventry now joins just 12 cities world-wide in public trials #UKAutodrive pic.twitter.com/IZpweJr7FG — Jaguar Land Rover (@JLR_News) November 17, 2017

Nick Rogers, executive director for product engineering at Jaguar Land Rover, said: “Testing this self-driving project on public roads is so exciting, as the complexity of the environment allows us to find robust ways to increase road safety in the future.

“By using inputs from multiple sensors, and finding intelligent ways to process this data, we are gaining accurate technical insight to pioneer the automotive application of these technologies.

“Jaguar Land Rover is proud to be a leader in collaborative research projects for autonomous and connected cars.

(Jaguar)

“We are supporting innovative research that will be integral to the infrastructure, technology and legal landscape needed to make intelligent, self-driving vehicles a reality within the next decade.”