Diesel drivers to pay more for parking in London borough

Drivers of diesel motors in a London borough are set to pay more for parking.

Motorists in Islington will be required to pay an extra £2 to park their diesel-powered vehicles over petrol or alternatively fuelled counterparts in the area — regardless of the car’s age.

It will be the first time a council in the UK has put extra parking charges on diesel vehicles — an honour Islington Council will hold when it comes into effect in early 2018.

Islington Council to introduce £2 diesel surcharge for short-stay parking, to help improve air quality https://t.co/FkdTAabfA0 pic.twitter.com/TM5zZVkzSP — Islington Council (@IslingtonBC) November 16, 2017

The council estimates that 25-30 per cent of its 1.59 million short-stay parking sessions are made by diesel vehicles and hopes the new charge will discourage owners of them to use them in the area, in an effort to reduce air pollution.

Claudia Webbe, Islington Council’s executive member for environment and transport, said: “London is on the brink of an air-quality emergency, with traffic pollutants linked to health problems that are shortening the lifespans of residents.

“Islington straddles several major thoroughfares, with huge amounts of traffic putting out toxic diesel pollutants stopping in the borough every day.

In a bold move to tackle public health crises of air pollution next week Islington will be first Council in UK to introduce a borough-wide diesel surcharge of £2.00 an hour for short stay parking. I don't believe there is any clean diesel car yet produced. https://t.co/PASqFcMJNZ — Claudia Webbe (@ClaudiaWebbe) November 16, 2017

“The main causes of death in Islington are cardiovascular disease, respiratory diseases and cancer – all of which are exacerbated by diesel emissions. It is not right that local residents should have to bear the burden of through-traffic pollution on their health.

“We hope that this measure will encourage owners of diesel vehicles to switch to cleaner, more sustainable modes of transport and lead to improved air quality in the borough.”

The news has not been without its critics, with some claiming the decision has been made with financial gains in mind rather than to combat pollution.

Now goalposts have moved and there is a demonisation of diesel. Islington Council announced today an extra £2 hour to park a diesel even if Euro 6 and cleaner than an old petrol car. Yet 10% gross polluters cause 50% of the problem. Target them and get them off the road. https://t.co/HxsB9JN4Pp — Edmund King OBE (@AAPresident) November 16, 2017

Nicholas Lyes, RAC public affairs manager said: “This move by Islington Council will further antagonise drivers of diesel vehicles in the borough who are already having to pay more for parking close to where they live.

“Those that rely on their own car – including families and small businesses – might dearly wish to switch to a new, cleaner vehicle but the cost of doing so is almost certainly what’s stopping them.

“Clearly, Islington Council feels compelled to do something to improve air quality in the borough, but targeting parked vehicles when other options may be available indicates they perhaps are more interested in raising revenue from diesel owners.”