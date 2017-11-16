Used car sales in the UK fall again for Q3

The UK used car market has continued to decline for a second consecutive quarter, figures have shown.

Numbers published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has revealed a 2.1 per cent decline in used car sales in Q3 of 2017 over the same period last year.

The total number of pre-owned vehicles sold between July and September of this year was 2,102,078, compared to 2,148,050 in 2016.

UK used car sales fall in Q3 but 2017 market holding steady – More buyers opt for electric and diesel cars, with demand up 66.4% and 4.2% respectively https://t.co/zQhEpsXWSb pic.twitter.com/4Obl6On2XR — SMMT (@SMMT) November 15, 2017

Despite this and a 0.7 per cent decrease of used sales in Q2, the year as a whole has still seen a 0.1 per cent increase.

Q3 also saw a rise in pre-owned pure-electric and diesel vehicle sales, up 66.4 and 4.2 per cent respectively over last year, while electrified vehicles also saw an overall 17 per cent rise.

The most popular second-hand vehicle to change hands remained the Ford Fiesta, with 97,879 sold. Its sibling, the Focus, followed in second with 88,309 while in third was the Vauxhall Corsa, selling 84,811.

Here are the top 10 used car models in Q3.

2,102,078 second hand cars changed hands from July to September https://t.co/6d6NsqOqjB pic.twitter.com/ra8EINcPVk — SMMT (@SMMT) November 15, 2017

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said “The used car sector remains in good health as motorists take advantage of some great deals on cars – including some of the latest low emission diesel and alternatively fuelled vehicles.

“However, as demand in the new car market cools, used car sales normally follow suit unless there are significant tax changes affecting the new car market.

“Fleet renewal is the fastest way to improve air quality, however, so we need economic and political certainty to boost buyer confidence and keep both markets moving.”