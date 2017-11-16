Aston Martin reveals track-only Valkyrie AMR Pro hypercar

Aston Martin has pulled the covers off a hardcore, track-only version of its Valkyrie hypercar.

Called the Valkyrie AMR Pro, the British manufacturer claims the new racer is “the ultimate expression of performance”.

Developed in partnership with F1 designer Adrian Newey, Red Bull Advanced Technologies and AF Racing, only 25 examples of the track car will be built – all of which have been sold ahead of their 2020 delivery date.

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro: Redefining the limits of performance. An extraordinary track-only evolution of the most extreme Aston Martin in history. Read more: https://t.co/ikLKvt1L6A pic.twitter.com/jSWjogYpnM — Aston Martin (@astonmartin) November 16, 2017

Changes include revised aerodynamic surfaces that produce even more downforce, while the car’s naturally aspirated 6.5-litre Cosworth-built V12 now produces even more power and torque – although Aston Martin won’t give exact figures.

The Valkyrie AMR Pro runs on smaller 18-inch wheels, which are shod in Michelin racing tyres made to the same specification as those fitted to LMP1 endurance racers.

Features such as the heater and infotainment screens have been stripped out to reduce weight, while a polycarbonate windscreen and lighter construction carbon-fibre bodywork have also been specified.

(Aston Martin)

Advertising

The outcome of these changes is a predicted top speed in excess of 250mph, as well as the ability to sustain cornering forces greater than 3.3g and braking deceleration of more than 3.5g.

Valkyrie AMR Pro owners will be provided with access to an intensive driver development programme to ensure they can handle the car’s extreme capabilities. This includes simulator time, on-track tuition and fitness regimes.

Aston Martin chief executive and president Andy Palmer said: “Valkyrie has always been about pushing the limits and redefining the possible.

“The road car will set new benchmarks for performance, engineering and technology – a hypercar in the truest sense – and with the track-only Valkyrie AMR Pro those limits will be pushed further still.”

No word has been given on how much the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro will cost.