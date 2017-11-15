Singer teams up with Williams to reimagine classic Porsche 911 as a lightweight special

Porsche restoration expert Singer has partnered with Williams Advanced Engineering to reimagine a special lightweight 1990 Porsche 911 964.

Scott Blattner, a Porsche enthusiast and Singer client, asked the American conversion specialists to redevelop his 964 with specific weight-saving and performance enhancements in mind.

Aero thanks to Herr Singer and the CFD crew at @williamsadveng pic.twitter.com/gRWn8IE9md — Singer Vehicle Dsgn (@singervehicles) November 14, 2017

Singer then partnered with Williams and a number of other technical partners, including Brembo, Michelin and BBS Motorsport, to develop the new Dynamics and Lightweighting Study (DLS), which will now be offered to other clients as a selection of special Porsche restoration and modification services.

A number of experts were called in to help develop DLS, including racing driver Marino Franchitti and motoring journalist Chris Harris. The new package was then implemented on Blattner’s Porsche.

Changes included a Williams-developed flat-six Porsche engine that develops 493bhp, as well as a lightweight magnesium six-speed manual transmission.

(Singer Vehicle Design)

Through the extensive use of lightweight materials such as titanium, carbon fibre and magnesium, the restored car has a minimum weight of just 990kg.

Advertising

It’s finished in a striking Absinthe Green exterior, while the interior features Blood Orange leather.

On seeing his order finished, Blattner said: “The results as applied to my car are extraordinary and we [Singer and Blattner] felt compelled to share with other enthusiasts exactly what this company is capable of when given the funds and the partners to excel at the highest level – we are all excited to be part of what we hope is a strong group of believers in this effort.”

A new level of restoration and modification services developed with Williams. 1000kg with 500hp. A big thanks to our clients for sending us on this path.. and thanks to our team for making it happen. @williamsadveng @WilliamsRacing @DanielSimonCom pic.twitter.com/vguBUC63SS — Singer Vehicle Dsgn (@singervehicles) November 14, 2017

Singer will offer a further 74 customers the chance to have their Porsches reimagined with the new DLS package. All of the lightweight restorations will be completed at the Williams Advanced Engineering site in Grover, Oxfordshire, despite the fact Singer is based in California.

No price has been given, but seeing as most Singer-reimagined Porsches cost in excess of £500,000, it’s likely this new lightweight model will be even more expensive.