McLaren continues to tease track-focused hypercar

McLaren has released a new teaser image of its hotly anticipated new Ultimate Series model, codenamed P15.

The picture shows what appears to be a single tail light, the style of which suggests the new model will be something of a departure from the British firm’s current design language.

McLaren has also confirmed that the model, which will be a track-concentrated hypercar, will be revealed online on December 10.

We can now confirm our new Ultimate Series – codenamed P15 – will be revealed on December 10th. At exactly one minute past midnight, the world will get its first sight of a road-legal track car unlike anything we've built before. It's time to get excited.#McLaren #UltimateSeries pic.twitter.com/A71efmM0fn — McLaren Automotive (@McLarenAuto) November 14, 2017

Few details are currently known about the new Ultimate Series car, but the manufacturer has confirmed that daily usability has been sacrificed “to give the most intensive driver experience around a circuit”.

The hardcore track car is set to be the third of 15 new models or derivatives that McLaren will produce by the end of 2022 under its Track22 business plan.

It will be launched ahead of a new “Hyper-GT” model codenamed BP23, which is thought to be a modern reincarnation of the company’s legendary F1 road car.

Announcing the most track-focussed McLaren road car yet. The next model to join the McLaren Ultimate Series will be the Ultimate Track car, but fully road-legal. pic.twitter.com/yTRlNdmnyp — McLaren Automotive (@McLarenAuto) October 18, 2017

Both cars join the likes of the P1 and P1 GTR in McLaren’s flagship Ultimate Series vehicle class.

The public will be able to get its first glimpse of the new Ultimate Series hypercar when it debuts at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show in March.