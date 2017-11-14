One-off satin black and gold McLaren 720S debuts in Dubai

McLaren has revealed a one-off 720S supercar, which has a quote from the company’s founder inscribed in gold Arabic lettering on its bodywork.

The specially commissioned 720S is a ‘one of one’ production by McLaren Special Operations (MSO), which handles the Woking-based manufacturer’s bespoke creations. On display at the Dubai motor show, it is being delivered to a customer in the region.

(McLaren)

A black satin paint covers the bodywork, with gold-coloured alloy wheels and a 24-carat gold engine heat shield finishing the unique look. Various carbon-fibre parts were fitted, including the air intakes, front splitter and rear diffuser, while the interior is upholstered in black Alcantara and leather.

The most demanding bespoke creation was the rear wing, which has “Life is measured in achievement, not in years alone” – this is part of a quote by the supercar maker’s founder Bruce McLaren. It has been translated into Arabic, and the inscription has been stylised to look like the Dubai skyline. It took 30 hours to complete.

(McLaren)

Andreas Bareis, managing director Middle East, Africa & Latin America for McLaren Automotive, said: “The quote from Bruce McLaren rings true not only of the history of McLaren, but also the achievements of the UAE and the Gulf states over the last four decades.

“The UAE and the region are very important to McLaren, not only in terms of our client base, but also because of the support from our shareholders. This car pays tribute to that.”

(McLaren)

The McLaren 720S is the latest supercar to be built at the company’s Woking factory. It is the next-generation version of the company’s Super Series cars, featuring a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing more than 710bhp.