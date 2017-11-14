Damon Hill’s autobiography wins Motoring Book of the Year award

Damon Hill’s autobiography has won Motoring Book of the Year at the fourth Royal Automobile Club awards ceremony.

The legendary British Formula 1 driver’s book, titled Watching the Wheels: My Autobiography, tells the story of his family and his rise to the top of motorsport. During his career, Hill achieved 22 grands prix wins and 42 podium finishes, winning the driver’s title in 1996.

Judges included book experts and motoring journalists, who described the autobiography as: “A fabulously frank and cerebral account – one of the very finest sports biographies of its generation.”

(RAC)

Peter Read, the club’s motoring committee chairman, said: “The Royal Automobile Club’s library at Pall Mall is already among the finest in the world, and fortunately for us there’s no shortage of exceptional new titles we’d like to add to it.

“Our independent judges undertake an incredible task for us, and it’s satisfying that the 2017 winner ‘Watching the Wheels’ by Damon Hill is an excellent read with the widest possible appeal.”

Runners up to the book of the year title were Red Dust Racers by Graeme Cocks, which follows the early history of motorsport in Western Australia, and The Way it Was by Darren Banks, which tells the story of Stephen South, a promising British F1 driver who cut all ties with motorsport following a horrific crash in 1980.

The Specialist Book of the Year award went to Delage – Champion Du Monde by Daniel Cabart and Christophe Pun, which looks at the Delage 15 S 8 – it became Champion of the World in 1927, winning every race it entered.