Skoda reveals digital fleet showroom service

Skoda has revealed a digital showroom service for fleet customers.

Dubbed Skoda Live Tour, the online service allows fleet users to receive a real-time showroom experience without having to head to a dealership.

The live-stream will be curated by a ‘Fleet Product Host’, who can showcase a vehicle via a live-stream using static cameras and smart phones, as well as answering questions from customers.

The service will be used to exclusively showcase the upcoming Skoda Karoq until November 29 — which is not set to hit real showrooms until January.

The Karoq has been chosen as the flagship vehicle for the service, as the Czech manufacturer expects it to be popular with fleet customers.

Vehicles available in the live tour will be regularly rotated, to give customers an opportunity to experience different models in the Skoda range without the trip to a dealer.

Henry Williams, head of fleet for Skoda UK, said: “Unveiling a newly launched vehicle through a digital showroom is not only a first for Skoda but a first in the UK fleet industry.

“Karoq will be Skoda’s most connected car to date, perfect for company car drivers, and we are excited to give customers a first-look at the stylish new vehicle ahead of its official launch.

“It will be an ideal opportunity for interested parties to view the car, find out the information they need, and place orders to be among the first to have the vehicle in the New Year.”