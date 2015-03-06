Eye in the sky watching over Oldbury street

The Domehawk camera was this week installed on Hopkins Street in Oldbury in a bid to deter criminal behaviour.

Residents of the surrounding roads say anti-social behaviour and criminal activity such as drug dealing and dog-fighting has become so bad in recent years they are afraid to leave their homes.

The camera is one of several used throughout Sandwell. The cameras are mobile and are moved to where they are needed most regularly.

This is the second time it has come to this area of Oldbury in the last few years.

A closer view of the camera

Sergeant Gary Capewell, who heads up the Oldbury Neighbourhood Policing Team, said the camera is the latest crackdown on groups of youths who gather in certain areas of the street.

"It is the same groups who cause the issues," Sergeant Capewell said. "We get calls from many of the residents about anti-social behaviour as well as other criminal activity.

"It did disappear for a time following the last time we installed a camera here but has seen a resurgence recently.

"As the days get longer and warmer now we will see another spike in activity.

"Our community support officers will move them on and hand out warnings, and we have even executed drugs warrants, but this camera will allow us to identify the offenders and really crack down.

"They have had enough warnings, this is us taking action."

Sgt Capewell said he believes the sight of the camera alone acts as a deterrent to keep people away.

One resident, who did not want to be named out of fear she would become a target, said the anti-social behaviour has become so bad she is afraid to leave her home.

"In the past five years I would say it has gotten worse," she said. "There are many elderly residents here and they do not like to leave their homes.

"I do not go up that end of the road now. They are loud and will kick footballs at you. You see people drive in and out handing packages to people and you know it is drugs.