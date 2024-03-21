New bakery enjoys successful first opening day in Stourport

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The opening day of the Ashley's Bakery shop on Stourport High Street saw people come from the town and surrounding area to sample the range of fresh bread, including sourdough loaves and a number of different cakes.

Opening at 9am on Wednesday, owner Ashley Pugh said the shop had sold out of the majority of products by midday and have been a successful day.

He said: "It was a really good first day, with a lot of people coming in and we had sold out of bread and other products by early afternoon.

Ashley's Bakery has been set up on the site of a former vape store in Stourport. Photo: Hashtag Signs

"We're looking forward to trading more here and we think the next few weeks will be very busy, particularly with Easter."

Mr Pugh already runs bakeries in Cleobury Mortimer and Bewdley and had decided to expand into Stourport, spending the last month with his partner Joanna and her brother fitting out a former vape shop on the High Street ready for the grand opening.

He said he is looking for staff and hopes to create four roles, depending on demand for the shop's freshly baked items after the opening.

The bakery has been selling a range of artisan baked goods since 1989. Photo: Hashtag Signs

The bakery will be open from Wednesday to Saturday from 9am till around 2.30pm to 3pm, but may expand depending on demand going forwards.

To find out more about the bakery and the products on sale, go to facebook.com/AshleyBakery