Sporty primary children raise money for Acorns Hospice

Acorns fundraising manager Mell Hall with children from Hartlebury CE Primary School

Using an assortment of bats and balls from hockey to football, and cricket to tennis, Hartlebury CE Primary pupils dribbled, bounced and balanced around laps of a track set out in the playground.

Sophie Bartlett, head of school, said: “All the children were keen to do their best, not only because it was fun and they enjoy a challenge but because it was raising money for such a good cause.

“We are a small village school and were delighted to be able to send £284 to the hospice which does so much for children with life-limiting conditions and their families.”

Mel Hall, area fundraiser for Acorns Children’s Hospice, said: “A huge thank you to everyone at Hartlebury CE Primary for raising such a wonderful amount for Acorns.

“It’s always heart-warming to see children supporting other children and the money raised by pupils will make a real difference in helping us continue our lifeline care and support.