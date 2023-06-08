Conman behind bars after demanding money from vulnerable pensioner

Tommy Taylor has been jailed after being convicted of fraud by false representation. Photo: West Mercia Police

Tommy Taylor was convicted of fraud by false representation after a trial at Worcester Magistrates' Court and sentenced to 26 weeks.

The court heard that the 31-year-old of Sandy Lane in Stourport on Severn approached the victim’s address in Fernhill Heath on 12 November 2022 and demanded money for roofing work which never took place.

The whole incident was captured on a home security camera due to previous fraudulent visits to the victim’s home.

The security camera had been installed by the victim’s son due to concerns over his father’s vulnerability.

Taylor was identified by police and was arrested in February 2023.

He denied the offence in interview and claimed that he had been sent to the address by other persons whom he believed had completed the work.

The case went to trial on Monday at Worcester Magistrates Court and Taylor was found guilty. As well as the prison sentence, he was ordered to pay a £150 victim surcharge.

Detective Constable Simon Lloyd said: “I’m pleased to see this verdict and hope this offers some closure and reassurance to the victim and his family.

“The criminal targeting of vulnerable persons in West Mercia will not be tolerated and we will investigate every avenue to bring those offenders to justice.