Kellogg's donate £1000 to Stourport school's breakfast club

Headteacher Ian James with Year 6 pupils (from left) Charlie Coglan, Kyra Johnstone and Conor Leach

The grant, awarded to St Bartholomew’s CE Primary School, in Areley Kings, will enable the club to expand and offer more free breakfasts to more children.

Ian James, headteacher, said: “Our breakfast club is an important community service for our families, especially those on low incomes and experiencing the worst of the effects of the current financial crisis.

“We want the best start to the school day for all our pupils and research shows that breakfast clubs help prepare children for their learning and support their emotional and social development.