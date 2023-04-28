Notification Settings

Kellogg's donate £1000 to Stourport school's breakfast club

By Adam Smith

A breakfast club at a Stourport school has been secured after a £1,000 donation from cereal giant Kellogg’s.

Headteacher Ian James with Year 6 pupils (from left) Charlie Coglan, Kyra Johnstone and Conor Leach
The grant, awarded to St Bartholomew’s CE Primary School, in Areley Kings, will enable the club to expand and offer more free breakfasts to more children.

Ian James, headteacher, said: “Our breakfast club is an important community service for our families, especially those on low incomes and experiencing the worst of the effects of the current financial crisis.

“We want the best start to the school day for all our pupils and research shows that breakfast clubs help prepare children for their learning and support their emotional and social development.

“This is the second grant we have received from Kellogg’s and are very grateful for their generous support.”

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

