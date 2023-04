Youngsters at Stourport Primary Academy brought in more than 100 Easter eggs before the end of term for the Wyre Forest Food Bank, which is supporting 76 children in need each week over the festive period.

Jacqui Elwis, executive headteacher, said: “It’s been incredibly heart-warming to see the generosity of our families, especially as everyone is feeling the impact of rising prices. We wish everyone a very happy Easter.”