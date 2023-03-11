Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police appeal for help to find missing man from Stourport

By Lisa O'BrienStourportPublished:

Police are appealing for help to find a missing man from Stourport.

Thomas Bates
Thomas Bates

Thomas Bates, 30, was last seen in Tesco Superstore, Chepstow, at around 9.30pm on March 2.

North Worcestershire Police said officers are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as 5'9" tall, of slim build, with a shaved head and tattoos of song lyrics and phrases on both arms.

Thomas was last seen wearing a grey coat with fur around the hood, a light grey hooded jumper, black jogging bottoms, white trainers and a baseball cap.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101.

Stourport
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News