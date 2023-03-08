Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police appeal for help to find missing man from Stourport-on-Severn

By Lisa O'BrienStourportPublished:

Police are asking for help to find a missing man from Stourport-on-Severn.

Thomas is missing
Thomas is missing

Thomas Bates, 30, was last seen in Lydney in Gloucestershire on March 2.

West Mercia Police said he was last seen in a blue/silver coloured Hyundai I40, with the registration number EX67CXZ.

The vehicle is believed to be in the Chepstow area.

Thomas is described as a white man who is 5ft 9ins tall, with a shaved head and close shaven with stubble.

He is of slim build but muscular at the top with tattoos of song lyrics and phrases on both arms.

He usually wears tracksuit bottoms and a big grey jacket with fur around the hood.

His family are extremely concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to call 999.

Stourport
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News