Stourport High School pupils rehearsing for huge production of The Addams Family

Stourport High School pupils rehearsing The Addams Family

Many of the leading roles have each been shared out between two or three students, such is the level of performing arts ability across the year groups.

Year 12 Nathanael Saleh, who starred in the film Mary Poppins Returns and appeared in Game of Thrones, takes the role of Gomez, along with year nine students Toby Smith and Will Woodman.

Morticia is played by Maddie Jarvis and Ruby Depper, whilst daughter Wednesday is portrayed by Bethany Manning, Charley Smith and Isabelle Hale.

The mammoth production involves 60 students on stage and behind the scenes, with direction by head of performing arts Lily Crumpton and drama teacher Stacie Palmer-Young.

Year eight students Chloe Tran, Daisy Dare and Mollie Price along with Abi Shorthouse (Y10) are leading the choreography.

Mrs Crumpton said: “It’s quite a task rotating so many cast members but they are all so talented and it’s important we give the opportunity to gain experience from performing on stage to as many students as possible.”