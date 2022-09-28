Family pays tribute to 'warm and cheeky' nine-year-old boy killed in Stourport crash

Jake Allen. Photo: West Mercia Police

Jake Allen was found by emergency services in a critical condition at Coney Green Farm, Ribbesford Road, but nothing could be done to save him.

The incident took place at around 4.45pm on September 24 with the "warm and cheeky" boy being a passenger in the vehicle which had overturned.

Now the family of the youngster have released a tribute, saying: "We’re all completely devastated by the loss of our Jakey. He was such a kind, respectful and loving little boy. When wasn’t making videos with his sister, Lilli-Louise, he was always offering to help out around the house.

“He could seem serious and quiet at first, but then he would break out into the most beautiful smile, and with those close to him he was warm and chatty.

“Jakey enjoyed reading, drumming, gaming and playing football with his friends. He loved his dog, Bobby, and anything and everything to do with animals. He would often come out with random facts about birds or plants, we never knew where he got them from, but when we looked them up, he was always right.

“Lilli-Louise called him her ‘little teddy bear’ and said he was the 'bestest little brother and he was fantastic at swimming and was always compared to a fish.’ Lilli-Louise, along with the whole family, loves and misses him so very much.”

Paramedics said four other occupants of the vehicle were assessed. A girl, a second boy, a man and a woman were checked over and taken to hospital.

The family have asked everyone to respect their privacy at this very difficult time.