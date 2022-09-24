Stourport boy who raised money during Covid recognised at national awards

Corey Clark

Corey Clark, who attends St Bartholomew’s CE Primary School, walked 10 miles around the Walshes estate where he lives at Easter to raise the money for the local community centre.

His efforts were recognised at the West Midland Safari Park last night when he became the only child to reach the finals of the awards, run by BBC Hereford and Worcester, receiving the runner-up Fundraiser of the Year award.

Proud mum Sara Clark said: “I nominated him but we never thought he would get anywhere as there were thousands of applicants who entered, so to find out he was the only child to reach the finals blew our minds.”