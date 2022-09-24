Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Stourport boy who raised money during Covid recognised at national awards

By Adam SmithStourportPublished:

A big-hearted Stourport eight-year-old who raised almost £1,000 to help people during the Covid-19 pandemic has come runner-up in the BBC’s Make a Difference Awards.

Corey Clark
Corey Clark

Corey Clark, who attends St Bartholomew’s CE Primary School, walked 10 miles around the Walshes estate where he lives at Easter to raise the money for the local community centre.

His efforts were recognised at the West Midland Safari Park last night when he became the only child to reach the finals of the awards, run by BBC Hereford and Worcester, receiving the runner-up Fundraiser of the Year award.

Proud mum Sara Clark said: “I nominated him but we never thought he would get anywhere as there were thousands of applicants who entered, so to find out he was the only child to reach the finals blew our minds.”

Ian James, headteacher, added: “We are very proud of Corey, he showed real determination and kindness, epitomising the values we hold dear at St Bart’s, and his award is very well deserved.”

Stourport
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News