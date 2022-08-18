Woman who died after falling in Stourport canal not yet identified

The canal off York Street

West Mercia Police said officers were scrambled after the 50-year-old, from the town, fell in the spot off York Street and Mart Lane.

It happened on Tuesday at 11pm with the woman being rescued by Hereford and Worcester Fire Service crews along with another woman.

She was found in a critical condition and received advanced life support at the scene, before being transferred to Worcester Royal Hospital.

The woman later died and her death is not being treated as suspicious whilst the other woman suffered injuries not believed to be serious.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 11.05pm to reports of persons in the water near Mart Lane, Stourport on Severn.

"One ambulance, two paramedic officers, a critical care car from Midlands Air Ambulance and the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) attended the scene.