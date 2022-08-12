Police investigating whether crash which closed road for hours was linked to theft

Two people suffered "potentially serious injuries" during the collision at The Gilgal in Stourport-on-Severn in the early hours of Thursday morning.
They were taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital.
West Mercia Police said the collision was discovered by officers who were responding to a report of a theft from a garage in Kidderminster where payment machines had been stolen.
They saw a vehicle travelling away from the location and subsequently found that it had collided with a wall on The Gilgal.
The police force today said it was looking into whether the incidents are connected.
A police spokesman said: "As for linking the two incidents the officers were responding to a report of a theft when they saw a car leave the area.
"They later found that car crashed into a wall.
"To say for definite that the two incidents were linked would imply that the occupants of the car were responsible for the theft which we obviously cannot do. But the car was in both places so as part of the investigation we would look if they were connected."