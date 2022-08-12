Police investigating whether crash which closed road for hours was linked to theft

Gilgal, Stourport-on-Severn. Photo: Google

Two people suffered "potentially serious injuries" during the collision at The Gilgal in Stourport-on-Severn in the early hours of Thursday morning.

They were taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital.

West Mercia Police said the collision was discovered by officers who were responding to a report of a theft from a garage in Kidderminster where payment machines had been stolen.

They saw a vehicle travelling away from the location and subsequently found that it had collided with a wall on The Gilgal.

The police force today said it was looking into whether the incidents are connected.

A police spokesman said: "As for linking the two incidents the officers were responding to a report of a theft when they saw a car leave the area.

"They later found that car crashed into a wall.