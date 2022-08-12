Police refer themselves to watchdog after suspect thieves crash into wall

The Gilgal, Stourport

Three men aged 44, 31 and 23 - all from Dudley - were arrested at the scene at The Gilgal, Stourport, at 4.30am on Thursday.

West Mercia Police said officers responding to a theft at a garage in Kidderminster where payment machines had been stolen when they saw a car leaving the area of the theft. The officers then turned their blue lights on and began pursuing.

It's believed the was then driven car the wrong way onto The Gilgal against the direction of traffic. When the officers found the car it had crashed into a wall

Two occupants were found with serious leg injuries and remain in Worcestershire Royal Hospital. A third occupant was also taken to hospital but later discharged.

Three men were arrested on suspicion of theft and dangerous driving and have all been released on bail pending further inquiries.