Carnival Queen Rosie will lead celebrations

Carnival Queen Rosie Kirby

Rosie, 16, a pupil at The Bewdley School, was selected for the role on June 12. It will go from Arley Kings to Stourport's Riverside on September 3.

She will be joined by Stourport Carnival Princess Roxie Jordan, aged 10, Rosebud Jasmine Isaew, aged eight, and eight-year-old Colby Stevens who has been chosen as the Prince.

Janet Allen, treasurer for the carnival committee and organiser of the Queen's Court and selection process which took place at Stourport Civic Hall, said: "The last time we had a full carnival day was in 2019 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Last year there was just entertainment on the field at the Riverside.

"This year we are hoping to re-ignite enthusiasm for the carnival which used to draw thousands of people to the town.

"We were delighted by the number of entries for the Queen's Court but there were only two candidates for the main role.

"There were nine entries for the role of Princess which was won by Roxie, a pupil at Burlish Park Primary, seven for the position of Rosebud, which was won by Jasmine, from St Wulstan's Catholic Primary School, and three entries for the role of Prince, for which Colby, from St Wulstan's Catholic Primary School, was chosen.

"Those selected to take on the main roles will travel on a float and lead the procession,

"This will start at 12.30pm at Arley Kings and will then journey around the town before ending at Stourport Riverside.

"On the field there will be lots of entertainment and stalls for people to enjoy.