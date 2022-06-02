Notification Settings

Children create kennels for Platinum Jubilee

By Adam Smith

Creative children at a Stourport school have been busy making scores of imaginative dog kennels fit for the royal corgis, as part of their celebrations marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Stourport Primary School pupils with their kennels
Stourport Primary School pupils with their kennels

More than 75 kennels of all shapes and sizes have been on display at Stourport Primary Academy, with certificates for all the pupils who took part in the competition and prizes for the winners.

Alison Maybury, assistant headteacher, said: "We were overwhelmed by the response and the children have shown such imagination and creativity. They’ve obviously had a lot of fun making them at home with their families."

The school is part of the Severn Academies Educational Trust and chief executive Chris King was called upon to choose key stage one and two winners, Megan Fletcher, aged six and Logan Wilkes, aged eight, who each received a £10 book voucher.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

