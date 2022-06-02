Children create kennels for Platinum Jubilee

Stourport Primary School pupils with their kennels

More than 75 kennels of all shapes and sizes have been on display at Stourport Primary Academy, with certificates for all the pupils who took part in the competition and prizes for the winners.

Alison Maybury, assistant headteacher, said: "We were overwhelmed by the response and the children have shown such imagination and creativity. They’ve obviously had a lot of fun making them at home with their families."