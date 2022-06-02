Children create kennels for Platinum Jubilee

More than 75 kennels of all shapes and sizes have been on display at Stourport Primary Academy, with certificates for all the pupils who took part in the competition and prizes for the winners.
Alison Maybury, assistant headteacher, said: "We were overwhelmed by the response and the children have shown such imagination and creativity. They’ve obviously had a lot of fun making them at home with their families."
The school is part of the Severn Academies Educational Trust and chief executive Chris King was called upon to choose key stage one and two winners, Megan Fletcher, aged six and Logan Wilkes, aged eight, who each received a £10 book voucher.