Fire involving 1,500 litres of used vegetable oil extinguished in Stourport

Severn Bank Park

Three crews from Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service turned out on Tuesday just after 9am to the blaze in Severn Bank Park.

The fire involved an outbuilding at the Stourport on Severn site which contained LPG cylinders and around 1,500 litres of the used oil.

A hose-reel jet was used to extinguish the fire and the site was turned over and dampened down with help from the owners' machinery.

Crews from Wyre Forest, Droitwich and Bromsgrove attended alongside an environmental protection unit from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.