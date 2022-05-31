Residential park blaze involving approximately 500 litres of oil

Severn Bank Park

The fire service said that initially teams from Wyre Forest, Droitwich and Bromsgrove fire station attended an outbuilding at Severn Bank Park in Stourport at around 9am.

Later an environmental protection unit and appliance were mobilised from Tweedale in Telford, arriving at 9.30am.

The cause of the fire is unknown but it is believed to have involved LPG cylinders and oil.

The incident has also been reported to the Environment Agency.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue said: "At 09.32 on Tuesday, 31 May, 2022, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as property fire in Stourport-On-Severn.

"One fire appliance including the Environmental Protection Unit was mobilised from Tweedale. An Operations officer was in attendance.