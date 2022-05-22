Stourport Library gets longer hours due to new technology

Libraries Unlocked are at Stourport Library

This will provide more flexibility for customers and community groups to use their local library at times that are convenient to them, such as before or after work and on previously closed weekdays.

From Monday, June 6, Stourport Library customers can upgrade to free Libraries Unlocked membership and use their library card to visit the library outside normal opening hours, when staff are not present.

Councillor Marcus Hart, cabinet member for communities, said: "Libraries are at the heart of our communities across Worcestershire, and I’m very pleased that we’re developing new approaches that work around our residents’ busy lives.”

"Change is not a new concept for our libraries which, over the last decade, have introduced self-service technology, established libraries as community service hubs, opened The Hive, co-located with new service partners, developed new learning, health and wellbeing and business support offers, introduced e resources and online library services and increased the support offers from volunteers."

"Libraries are talking to local partners to get the best community use out of the new ‘Libraries Unlocked’ offer."