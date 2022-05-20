Notification Settings

Stourport primary school wins £1,500 Tesco grant for breakfasts

By Adam SmithStourportPublished:

A Stourport school has scooped first place and £1,500 in the Tesco community grant vote to provide free breakfasts to pupils.

St Bartholomew’s pupil Mia Jones aged 11 voting with her Tesco tokens for the Breakfast Club

The cash-boost will enable St Bartholomew’s CE Primary School, at Areley Kings, to expand its breakfast club and be able to offer free breakfasts to more children.

Ian James, headteacher, said: "Our pupils deserve the best start to their school day with a tasty, healthy and satisfying breakfast and we are thrilled that the community has rallied and voted us in first place."

Voting was held at Tesco stores across Wyre Forest between January and March with customers having a choice of three worthy causes.

Claire de Silva, Tesco’s head of community, said: "Tesco Community Grants help support local good causes like St Bartholomew’s Breakfast Club and especially those projects supporting young people, those providing food, and local causes close to our colleagues’ hearts."

Tesco Community Grants, previously Tesco Bags of Help, is run in partnership with community-focused charity Groundwork, and has provided over £90 million to more than 40,000 projects across Britain.

Adam Smith

