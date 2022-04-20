Students and community artist transform school corridor with epic mural

Mural artists Sam Newnham, head of art Nikki Brindley, community artist Sarah Edwards, Ryan Harris and Poppy Bates

Stourport High School students were invited to submit their ideas which were put together by Sarah, who worked on the mural in one day with a 20-strong team from across the year groups.

Jane Millington, assistant principal, said: "The corridor leads from the student entrance and the mural looks fantastic. It’s bright and motivating, featuring mottos such as Speak Up and Believe in Yourself.