Students and community artist transform school corridor with epic mural

By Adam Smith

A plain corridor in a Stourport school has been transformed into an uplifting walkway with a wall mural designed and painted by students with help from community artist Sarah Edwards.

Mural artists Sam Newnham, head of art Nikki Brindley, community artist Sarah Edwards, Ryan Harris and Poppy Bates

Stourport High School students were invited to submit their ideas which were put together by Sarah, who worked on the mural in one day with a 20-strong team from across the year groups.

Jane Millington, assistant principal, said: "The corridor leads from the student entrance and the mural looks fantastic. It’s bright and motivating, featuring mottos such as Speak Up and Believe in Yourself.

"The mural was funded as part of our wellbeing work. The last two years have been challenging times for everyone and we continue to do what we can to ensure our students are in high spirits."

